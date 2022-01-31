Short Interest in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Drops By 39.2%

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, a drop of 39.2% from the December 31st total of 99,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.26. The stock had a trading volume of 170,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,104. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.26. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $17.36.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHK. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,718,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,464,000 after buying an additional 51,188 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,354,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after buying an additional 114,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,150,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,046,000 after buying an additional 27,287 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 130.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 562,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after buying an additional 317,856 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 12.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 544,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,989,000 after purchasing an additional 59,520 shares during the period.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.