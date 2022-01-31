Short Interest in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Drops By 39.2%

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, a drop of 39.2% from the December 31st total of 99,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.26. The stock had a trading volume of 170,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,104. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.26. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $17.36.
The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
