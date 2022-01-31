Short Interest in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Increases By 214.8%

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 214.8% from the December 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nova R Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,596,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,266,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 18.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 137,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after buying an additional 21,498 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 9.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after buying an additional 10,548 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BME opened at $43.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.66. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a one year low of $42.29 and a one year high of $49.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.