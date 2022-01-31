Short Interest in Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Decreases By 35.0%

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the December 31st total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director Francis Patrick Ostronic purchased 10,652 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $55,923.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO N Scott Fine bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 40,785 shares of company stock valued at $187,433 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cyclo Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYTH. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Cyclo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cyclo Therapeutics by 350.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 117,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 24,320 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 259.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 28,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Cyclo Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.63. The stock had a trading volume of 135 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.32. Cyclo Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $17.75.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,236.82% and a negative return on equity of 130.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Cyclo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Maxim Group began coverage on Cyclo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.