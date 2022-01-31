Short Interest in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Decreases By 42.1%

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,400 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the December 31st total of 499,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:DHX traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.38. 213,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,693. The company has a market capitalization of $266.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.97, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68. DHI Group has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $6.62.

Get DHI Group alerts:

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.59 million. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DHI Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in DHI Group by 17.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DHI Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in DHI Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DHI Group during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in DHI Group during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DHX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of DHI Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.