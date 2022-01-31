Short Interest in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Expands By 77.0%

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 77.0% from the December 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $370,000.

FDEU stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.51. The stock had a trading volume of 83,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,368. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $14.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

