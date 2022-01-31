Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Expands By 134.3%

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 134.3% from the December 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:FNX traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.63. 1,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,995. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.92. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $84.53 and a 12 month high of $107.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.406 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNX. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,297,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 9.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 704,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,503,000 after acquiring an additional 59,865 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 24.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 211,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,180,000 after acquiring an additional 40,929 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,954,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 266,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,020,000 after purchasing an additional 33,496 shares during the last quarter.

