Short Interest in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Grows By 57.7%

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 57.7% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the third quarter worth $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General American Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General American Investors by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 20.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GAM traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.51. 19,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,564. General American Investors has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $46.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.84.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from General American Investors’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

