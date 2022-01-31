Short Interest in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) Drops By 29.8%

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,900 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the December 31st total of 398,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

HAAC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 9,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,432. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79. Health Assurance Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $15.20.

Get Health Assurance Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAAC. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $40,040,000. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,403,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition by 313.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,571,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,971 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,140,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,724,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,869,000 after acquiring an additional 757,174 shares during the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Health Assurance Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Assurance Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.