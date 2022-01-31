Short Interest in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Decreases By 35.1%

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,700 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the December 31st total of 703,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of INTA traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.12. 87,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,215. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.45. Intapp has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $62.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Intapp in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Intapp in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Intapp in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intapp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

