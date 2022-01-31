Short Interest in Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Increases By 176.8%

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 309,500 shares, an increase of 176.8% from the December 31st total of 111,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,105,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

IMTE opened at $7.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Integrated Media Technology has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $12.32.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Integrated Media Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Integrated Media Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integrated Media Technology Ltd. is a technology investment, product development and distribution company. It engages in developing, manufacturing and distributing of 3-dimension display equipment and wholesales audio products. The firm focuses on the business activities in the sale and distribution of autostereoscopic 3D display, 3D conversion equipment and software, development and sale of 3D autostereoscopic technology and provision of 3D consultancy services.

