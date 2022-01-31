Short Interest in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Increases By 166.7%

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Get Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund alerts:

Shares of ADRE stock opened at $44.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.05. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $43.30 and a fifty-two week high of $67.06.

BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.