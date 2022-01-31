Short Interest in Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) Declines By 58.7%

Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 58.7% from the December 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IINX opened at $0.08 on Monday. Ionix Technology has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11.

About Ionix Technology

Ionix Technology, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent electronic equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Smart Energy, Photoelectric Display, and Service Contracts. The Smart Energy segment include portable power banks that is intended to be utilized as a power source for electronic devices such as the iphone, ipad, mp3/mp4 players, PSP gaming systems, and cameras.

