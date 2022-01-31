Short Interest in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Drops By 57.4%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,600 shares, a decline of 57.4% from the December 31st total of 426,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 407,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of EMXC opened at $59.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.15. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1-year low of $56.82 and a 1-year high of $63.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the third quarter worth about $7,458,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 492.7% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 162,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,855,000 after buying an additional 135,103 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the third quarter worth about $418,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,953,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

