Short Interest in Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Rises By 83.9%

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a growth of 83.9% from the December 31st total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 276,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Komatsu stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.86. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.32. Komatsu has a 52 week low of $22.09 and a 52 week high of $32.30.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Komatsu had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Komatsu will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

About Komatsu

Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.

