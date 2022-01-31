Short Interest in Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) Decreases By 46.2%

Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the December 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,744,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MJWL traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.04. 5,198,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,484,340. Majic Wheels has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10.

Majic Wheels Company Profile

Majic Wheels Corp. develops radio-controlled toy vehicles capable of climbing inclined and vertical surfaces. The company was founded in March 2007 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.

