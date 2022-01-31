Short Interest in Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) Increases By 144.1%

Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 382,500 shares, an increase of 144.1% from the December 31st total of 156,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Marpai stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.76. Marpai has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $6.31.
Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter.
Marpai Company Profile
Marpai Inc is an AI-driven health tech company transforming third party administration in the self-funded market. Marpai Inc is based in TAMPA, Fla.
Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Marpai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marpai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.