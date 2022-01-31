Short Interest in Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Grows By 140.7%

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,400 shares, an increase of 140.7% from the December 31st total of 82,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDRR. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 543.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 70,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Medalist Diversified REIT alerts:

Medalist Diversified REIT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,645. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.88. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98.

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Medalist Diversified REIT had a negative net margin of 65.08% and a negative return on equity of 40.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Medalist Diversified REIT will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.40%.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, reposition, renovate, lease, and management of income-producing properties. It focuses on commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and limited service hotel properties. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Properties, Retail Center Properties, and Flex Center Property.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.