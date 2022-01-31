Short Interest in Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Drops By 31.5%

Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,500 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the December 31st total of 127,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.5 days.

OTCMKTS:MLLCF traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average of $19.03. Molecular Partners has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG engages in the development of protein therapies for treatment of serious diseases like cancer and sight-threatening disorders. It also develops its products through its brand known as DARPins, which targets specific and potent monoclonal antibodies that offers potential to address existing limitations of antibody drugs.

