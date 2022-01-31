Short Interest in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Increases By 62.3%

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 62.3% from the December 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NBO traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.95. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,768. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.0393 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%.

In other news, insider Bradley Tank sold 2,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $35,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 37,121 shares during the last quarter.

About Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

