Short Interest in PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Increases By 78.5%

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, an increase of 78.5% from the December 31st total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 503,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

PRFX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.13. 308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,160. PainReform has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $7.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.32.

PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sabby Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PainReform by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 347,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 17,468 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PainReform by 22.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PainReform in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PainReform in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PainReform in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About PainReform

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

