Short Interest in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Decreases By 30.0%

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ UCYB opened at $37.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.08. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $59.11.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.
