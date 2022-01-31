Short Interest in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Decreases By 30.0%

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ UCYB opened at $37.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.08. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $59.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned about 15.34% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

