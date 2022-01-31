Short Interest in Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Declines By 52.1%

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,200 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the December 31st total of 7,744,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 143.8 days.
OTCMKTS:SHWGF remained flat at $$1.30 during midday trading on Monday. 850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,450. Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.89.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Profile
