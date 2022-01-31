Short Interest in Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Declines By 52.1%

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,200 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the December 31st total of 7,744,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 143.8 days.

OTCMKTS:SHWGF remained flat at $$1.30 during midday trading on Monday. 850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,450. Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Get Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer alerts:

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Profile

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.