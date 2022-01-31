Short Interest in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Decreases By 41.9%

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 789,700 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the December 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of IPOF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,237,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,884. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $17.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 46.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 121.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the second quarter worth $130,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the second quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

