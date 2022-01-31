Short Interest in Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Increases By 71.4%

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the December 31st total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.5 days.

SNMSF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spin Master currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.22.

Spin Master stock opened at $32.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.96. Spin Master has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

