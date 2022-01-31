Short Interest in Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Increases By 71.4%

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the December 31st total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.5 days.

SNMSF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spin Master currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.22.

Spin Master stock opened at $32.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.96. Spin Master has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

