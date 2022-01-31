Short Interest in Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Decreases By 37.2%

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 716,100 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the December 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TANH. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tantech by 84.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 266,728 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tantech by 7,177.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 179,437 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tantech during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Tantech by 13.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. 10.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TANH stock opened at $0.29 on Monday. Tantech has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $2.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.70.

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Biofuel Energy. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for domestic market that sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

