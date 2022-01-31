Short Interest in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Drops By 32.5%

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the December 31st total of 2,030,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 936,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TENB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Get Tenable alerts:

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,636 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $358,941.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 21,780 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $1,170,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,768 shares of company stock worth $6,510,761. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Tenable by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Tenable by 66.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tenable by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TENB opened at $48.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -138.14 and a beta of 1.66. Tenable has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $56.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.