Short Interest in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Increases By 53.1%

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the December 31st total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 457,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

TCBI stock opened at $61.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.83. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $54.27 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TCBI shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 16,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,402.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 150,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,322,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,404,000 after acquiring an additional 104,580 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,803,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.