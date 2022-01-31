Short Interest in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Drops By 34.4%

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the December 31st total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in VivoPower International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VivoPower International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VivoPower International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $544,000. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VVPR opened at $2.22 on Monday. VivoPower International has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $16.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.79.

VivoPower International Plc operates as a sustainable energy solutions company, which provides customers with turnkey decarbonization solutions that enable them to achieve net zero carbon status. The firm operates through the following segments: Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, Solar Development, and Corporate Office.

