Sidoti Upgrades Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) to Buy

Sidoti upgraded shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Sidoti currently has $44.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IRDM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BWS Financial upgraded Iridium Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.67.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $35.04 on Thursday. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $32.85 and a 12-month high of $54.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -389.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Iridium Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 65,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

