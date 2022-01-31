Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2022

Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SHL. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($67.05) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.50 ($88.07) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.86) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($80.68) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Siemens Healthineers has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €64.92 ($73.77).

ETR:SHL opened at €58.16 ($66.09) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $65.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.04. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of €43.17 ($49.06) and a twelve month high of €67.66 ($76.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €63.61.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Analyst Recommendations for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.