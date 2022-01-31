Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SHL. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($67.05) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.50 ($88.07) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.86) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($80.68) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Siemens Healthineers has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €64.92 ($73.77).

ETR:SHL opened at €58.16 ($66.09) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $65.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.04. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of €43.17 ($49.06) and a twelve month high of €67.66 ($76.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €63.61.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

