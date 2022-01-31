Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf raised Siltronic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Siltronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Siltronic alerts:

Shares of SSLLF stock remained flat at $$129.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.00. Siltronic has a 12-month low of $127.71 and a 12-month high of $162.80.

Siltronic AG engages in the production of hyper pure silicon wafers used for semiconductor devices. It offers standard special and ultimate silicon TM, which includes polish wafers, epitaxial wafers, float zone, and power products. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Munchen, Germany.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.