Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, an increase of 128.3% from the December 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS SLVTF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,174. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45. Silver Tiger Metals has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $0.67.

Get Silver Tiger Metals alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Silver Tiger Metals from C$1.30 to C$1.55 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Silver Tiger Metals, Inc operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the mineral exploration activities of gold and silver. It operates in El Tigre property located in Sonora State, Mexico. The company was founded on June 14, 2010 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Silver Tiger Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Tiger Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.