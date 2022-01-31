SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Short Interest Update

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the December 31st total of 165,100 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBOW. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 105.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 409.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in SilverBow Resources during the third quarter worth $174,000. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. bought a new position in SilverBow Resources during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SilverBow Resources during the second quarter worth $243,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBOW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of SBOW traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.29. 87,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,429. SilverBow Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average of $23.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.51 million, a P/E ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 2.35.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $99.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.00 million. SilverBow Resources had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a positive return on equity of 87.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

