SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Short Interest Down 35.9% in January

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,500 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the December 31st total of 155,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBEA. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 17,719.7% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,688,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,907 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the second quarter worth about $13,499,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the second quarter worth about $9,700,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the second quarter worth about $9,700,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the third quarter worth about $7,321,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBEA opened at $9.23 on Monday. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $15.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91.

SBEA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

About SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

