Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Short Interest Update

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Sims stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Sims has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.81.

Get Sims alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sims from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sims in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.