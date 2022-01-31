SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Shares Gap Down to $14.96

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.96, but opened at $14.60. SITE Centers shares last traded at $14.72, with a volume of 53,708 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.80 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 240.01%.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $34,107,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 294.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITE Centers Company Profile (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

