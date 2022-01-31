Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) were down 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $70.15 and last traded at $70.71. Approximately 5,121 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 386,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.72.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Wedbush cut their price target on Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.80.

The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.72.

In other Sleep Number news, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $155,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $1,453,700.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth $710,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth $3,042,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 40,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,336 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sleep Number Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

