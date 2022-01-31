SMART Global Stock Set to Split on Wednesday, February 2nd (NASDAQ:SGH)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, February 2nd. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of SGH opened at $54.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 1.06. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $36.88 and a 52 week high of $74.50.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $469.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.06 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SGH. TheStreet raised SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SMART Global from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SMART Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Europe increased their price objective on SMART Global from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

In related news, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $432,152.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $158,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGH. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 159.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in SMART Global by 618.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in SMART Global by 59.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in SMART Global during the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SMART Global during the second quarter valued at about $203,000.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

