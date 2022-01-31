Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMAR shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Brent Frei sold 54,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $4,335,650.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,435 shares of company stock worth $18,408,266. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,498,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $58.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -49.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.33. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $51.11 and a 52-week high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

