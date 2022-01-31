SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $2.30 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SmileDirectClub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Shares of SDC opened at $2.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.58. The firm has a market cap of $935.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.39. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $14.74.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.51 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 26,671 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,112,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,658,000 after purchasing an additional 386,400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 641,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

