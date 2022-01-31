SmileyCoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. One SmileyCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. SmileyCoin has a market cap of $261,891.61 and $11.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 50.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin Profile

SMLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmileyCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmileyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

