Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) to report $18.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.00 million. Sol-Gel Technologies reported sales of -$10.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 281.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full-year sales of $29.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.59 million to $34.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $22.16 million, with estimates ranging from $11.40 million to $31.41 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SLGL shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Sol-Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sol-Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

SLGL stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.97. 16,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,267. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average is $8.97. The company has a market cap of $142.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.22. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $16.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.18% of Sol-Gel Technologies worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

