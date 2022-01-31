Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, an increase of 87.6% from the December 31st total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKHCF traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.04. The company had a trading volume of 909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367. Sonic Healthcare has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $34.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day moving average is $30.27.

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

