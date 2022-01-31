Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) will post sales of $1.41 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.46 billion. Sonoco Products posted sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year sales of $5.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $5.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sonoco Products.

Several analysts have weighed in on SON shares. Seaport Global Securities raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SON. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,367,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,465,000 after acquiring an additional 33,104 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SON traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $56.68. 43,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.95.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

