Soros Fund Management LLC Acquires 1,500 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Soros Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $14,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 174,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 95.7% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 146,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,117,000 after purchasing an additional 71,834 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 19.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2,146.3% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.9% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 921,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.07.

NYSE APTV opened at $130.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.47 and a 200 day moving average of $160.34. The company has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.06. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $127.63 and a one year high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $770,083.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

