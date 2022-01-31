Soros Fund Management LLC Grows Stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,847,830 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,502,729 shares during the period. Nuance Communications makes up 2.9% of Soros Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $156,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $46,751,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $25,587,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $2,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 492,709 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $27,113,776.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 4,901 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $270,192.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,410,517 shares of company stock worth $77,654,801. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $55.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.11. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -611.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $333.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.90 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

