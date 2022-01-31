Soros Fund Management LLC Grows Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Soros Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $7,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 2.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Snowflake by 33.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 18,835 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 39.7% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Snowflake by 22.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.01, for a total transaction of $25,237,830.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,996,043 shares of company stock valued at $695,326,625 in the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNOW opened at $253.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.42 and a beta of 1.52. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Snowflake from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.65.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.