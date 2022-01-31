Soros Fund Management LLC Has $42.02 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 72,999 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises approximately 0.8% of Soros Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Soros Fund Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Analog Devices worth $42,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.1% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,052 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI opened at $158.62 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.25 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.80%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.55.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.