Soros Fund Management LLC Invests $1.39 Million in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302,703 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $515,625,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 53.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 19.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,684,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,193,000 after purchasing an additional 757,122 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,252,000 after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $144.98 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.70 and a 1 year high of $451.77. The firm has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of -1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total value of $976,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,912 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.17, for a total transaction of $537,597.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,675 shares of company stock worth $29,403,978 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.37.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

