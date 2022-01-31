Soros Fund Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Soros Fund Management LLC increased its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,300,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,001 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $36,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 333.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,794,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,380,468 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 24.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,431,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,458,000 after acquiring an additional 10,372,190 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 389.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,922,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,099,650 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 14.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,056,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 745.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,957,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252,557 shares during the last quarter.

VICI opened at $28.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

VICI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

In other news, COO John W. R. Payne purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.30 per share, for a total transaction of $124,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 16,718 shares of company stock worth $477,311. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

